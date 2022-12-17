PS2 Cult Classic Coming Back With New PS5 Game This February

A PS2 cult classic is coming back with a new PS5 game this February. The PS2 is the best-selling PlayStation console to date for a few different reasons. The biggest is that many bought it primarily as a DVD player, however, it also had one of the greatest libraries of all time. Unfortunately, many games and series from this generation have been dormant for a long time, including Fantavision, but not for much longer.

This week, Japan-based studio Cosmo Machia announced Fantavision 202X for both the PS5 and PlayStation VR 2. Unfortunately, there is currently no word of a PS4 version. What there is word of is a release date. According to Cosmo Machia, the game will release worldwide -- digitally -- on February 22, 2023.

"Fantavision, initially released on PlayStation 2, will return in 2023 on PlayStation 5," reads an official blurb from the aforementioned developer. "Very simple rules, and once you get the hang of it, the game is more addictive than you can imagine! It's an artistic combination of action, shooting, strategy, and puzzles!"

For those that don't know: Fantavision was developed by the now defunct and formerly PlayStation internal studio, Japan Studio, and published by Sony. That said Sony has no involvement in its return as far as we can tell. This presumably means it does not have the rights to the series, but right now we can't confirm this and it being a PlayStation exclusive may tell otherwise.

Released in 2000 as a PS2 exclusive before coming to mobile devices in 2003, the game only garnered a 72 on Metacritic and didn't light the world on fire commercially, but it's widely viewed as a cult classic, like many of the more niche games PlayStation released during this era.

