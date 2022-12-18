Uncharted Report Has Both Good and Bad News for Naughty Dog Fans

A new Uncharted report has both good news and bad news for fans of the Naughty Dog game. The report begins with some good news which is that the Nathan Drake series is returning. As you may know, we haven't seen the series proper since 2016 when Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was released, and not at all since 2017 when Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was released. This has been in video game format though. Last year an Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake was released and it was fairly successful, which means it's set to continue in the future. In other words, if Uncharted was on ice, this was also going to take it off it and put it back in the oven. This is the good news though. There's some bad news raining on the parade.

According to the same report, it's returning via a reboot made by an "unknown developer," not Naughty Dog, who has been the sole developer on the series beyond some spin-off titles. And of course, Naughty Dog is also one of the best developers in the industry, so whoever replaces it is likely to be a downgrade. And even if the new team isn't a downgrade, it's still not the team familiar with the series and with a history of delivering incredible games with it.

The report comes the way of The Leak and of course should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. For what it's worth, we've heard PlayStation wants to continue with Uncharted going forward, but Naughty Dog is hesitant with letting another studio work on it, despite having no immediate plans for it itself.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you want to see Uncharted return, even if it's via a reboot and a completely different developer?