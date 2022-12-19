New PS5 Console Seemingly Teased by Sony

A new PlayStation 5 console has been subtly teased by Sony prior to the start of 2023. Over the past couple of months, rumors and reports have circled suggesting that Sony will release a revision of the PS5 in the latter half of next year. This new PS5 model won't be drastically different from the current version of the platform, but it will supposedly contain a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that this new PS5 will be releasing whatsoever, it looks like the company is now teasing its announcement.

In a new discussion with Famitsu, Sony VP Hideaki Nishino seemed to subtly indicate that a new PS5 console could be dropping in 2023. When asked about whether or not the third year of the PS5 could be as big as the third year of the PS4, which is when Sony released the PS4 Pro, Nishino stated that the coming year will be "very important" for the latest PlayStation console.

"We believe that cumulative sales will exceed 37 million units by the end of fiscal 2022, and that it will be a very important time for the platform as well," Nishino said. "I won't be able to talk about specifics at this time, but I hope that you will look forward to next year (2023)."

Again, it's worth stressing that Nishino didn't specifically mention that a new edition of the PS5 is set to release next year, but the fact that he didn't shoot any such notion, especially when compared to the trajectory of the PS4, is noteworthy. For now, we'll have to continue waiting to hear more from Sony when it comes to this reported new PS5, but it seems like early 2023 could bring with it some clarity. CES 2023 is set to transpire in early January and Sony will be attending the massive electronics event in a notable capacity. Perhaps at this venue, we'll learn more about what Sony has in store with the PS5 throughout 2023.

Do you have any interest in this new PS5 console if it is going to release next year? And when do you think that Sony will unveil this new version of the platform if it is on the horizon? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.