PlayStation Deal Gives PS4 and PS5 Players Free $10

A new PlayStation deal courtesy of Target offers PS4 and PS5 players a free $10, but you have to splash some substantial cash to trigger the offer. Gaming is an expensive hobby. While the price of gaming has held steadier in the face of a recession and rampant inflation compared to many other goods and services, game prices did rise at the start of the generation and generally speaking, gaming isn’t cheap. Consoles are several hundred dollars and games can cost as much as $70 a pop. When you take this into consideration, and the current state of the world economy, you have to save money when you can. To this end, Target has a special, and limited time, deal for PlayStation fans.

How long the deal is available, we don’t know. Target does not disclose this information, but it’s presumably a limited-time deal, which means by the time you’re reading this the deal may have expired. If it hasn’t, Target is giving out $10 Target gift cards with a purchase of $100 worth of PSN gift cards.

According to the listing, this offer is only available online and the gift cards will be sent via email, “usually sent within four hours.” Unfortunately, the only option is a Target gift card, which means if you don’t shop at the retailer then this offer won’t tickle your fancy.

As for what you can spend $100 worth of PSN gift cards on, it’s actually pretty easy. New releases Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4 will take up most of this $100. Meanwhile, coming soon and later this year are games like Final Fantasy 16, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate III, Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P, Alan Wake II, and more. In other words, that $100 is going to go quick.