Is Six Days in Fallujah on Xbox and PS5?

Six Days in Fallujah is finally out now, but fans are wondering if it will be available on consoles. Six Days in Fallujah is one of the most controversial games ever made and it's also one that was considered dead in the water for the longest time. The game, as the name suggests, is based on the real second battle in Fallujah which lasted six days in 2004. It was a truly horrific period in modern war, marking thousands of death, the usage of white phosphorous which has a heinous long-lasting impact, and much, much more. Although there are a number of games such as Call of Duty that use real events or are inspired by real events to tell their story, this particular incident feels very fresh and is so graphic, that many felt it should not be something that is playable.

Due to the fact you have to give players some kinds of freedoms in order for a game to work, many thought it would be irresponsible. Due to the controversial nature of the battle, many have questioned whether or not the team behind the game can handle it with the sensitivity needed. Six Days in Fallujah has also been in the works for years, dating all the way back to the late 2000s and early 2010s. It disappeared in the early 2010s, but reemerged in 2021. Now, it's finally here after a decade plus of waiting and fans are very curious about this unique project and want to see it for themselves.

Is Six Days in Fallujah on Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

As of right now, Six Days in Fallujah is only available on PC. It's currently in early access on Steam and is available for $39.99. However, it is planned to release on consoles, even Xbox One and PS4, in 2024. When that happens, it's expected to be the full, finished version of the game and not early access, though. With that said, it seems like console players will be waiting a bit.

Are you going to play Six Days in Fallujah? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.