PlayStation Fans Sign Petition to Make Starfield PS5 Exclusive

A petition to make Starfield a PS5 exclusive, which is an obvious troll job, has amassed over 1,000 signatures and counting. Because it's the internet, it's impossible to discern how many of these signatures are in on the outlandish petition and how many are serious. Whatever the case, the petition has been getting an increasing amount of attention on social media, which explains the 10x increase in signatures in 24 hours.

Starfield is one of the biggest and most anticipated upcoming games. If Bethesda delivers on the game's potential, and makes good on the promises it's made, then it could be one of the most significant releases of the generation, much like Skyrim was for the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. There is a lot of hype for the game, which comes with a lot of skepticism as well. Suffice to say, it's reasonable to assume many PlayStation fans are gutted they will miss out on the experience. That said, if you read the petition, which can be found here, there's no way it's serious. If it is serious, we may be in bigger trouble than we thought.

"Signing this petition is just the start," reads said petition. "We need to go out and protest at GameStops and Walmarts on Starfield's release date. We need to submit legislation to our local representatives to FORCE Microsoft to comply. We need to go out in mass and stop people from buying copies in launch date. Even better go online and report every video you see praising Starfield until we make it exclusive for us and ONLY us. "

Is there any chance Starfield comes to PS5? Probably not, unless Xbox Game Pass comes to PS5, which is possible, but still seems unlikely at this point. Starfield is set to be one of Xbox's biggest exclusive releases ever. It could end up being a very important game for the Xbox Series X. Because of this, it's hard to imagine it ever coming to PS5. There's some precedent of Xbox games coming to PlayStation consoles, but Starfield does not meet the requirements these previous games have checked. In other words, if you want to play the space-faring RPG, which comes out in September, you will need the Xbox Series X|S or a PC.