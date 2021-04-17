PlayStation Store Spring Sale: 10 Best PS4 and PS5 Games to Pick Up

Much as it promised, PlayStation updated the list of titles that it's currently marking down as part of its ongoing Spring Sale. While hundreds of games across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 have been on sale since the beginning of April, Sony added literally over two hundred more games to the promotion as of this week. With this in mind, there are now more games than before that are worth both your time and money if you're looking to beef up your collection of PlayStation titles. Many of these games happen to be some of the more notable releases of the past year as well, meaning that if you have had your eye on a title for quite some time, your patience may have finally paid off. Here are our picks of the latest PlayStation games that you should look to snag right now before this promotion wraps up at the end of the month.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War If you have been holding off on picking up the latest installment in the Call of Duty series since it released last November, now might be the time to finally take the plunge. Both iterations of Black Ops Cold War across PS4 and PS5 have been marked down by 30% at the least, making this one of the best sales for the game since it launched. Price: $38.99, $48.99

Marvel's Avengers Although it might already be included in this month's PlayStation Now lineup, Marvel's Avengers is currently 60% off from its usual price as part of the Spring Sale. What's best is that whether you're looking to get the game on either PS4 or PS5, the value is the same. Price: $23.99

Iron Man VR Sticking with Marvel video games, Iron Man VR is also seeing a rather extensive discount on the PlayStation Store right now. Even though this is a bit more of a niche selection since you'll need PlayStation VR to play the game, this is one title that doesn't go on sale all that often, so you might want to purchase it now. Price: $23.99

Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft has included Watch Dogs: Legion in this Spring Sale, which is excellent if you're looking to play something new on PS5. One of the console's next-gen launch titles has been discounted by 50%, which is pretty great since it hasn't even been out for six months. Price: $29.99

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+ 2 One of the more popular games of 2020, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 can also now be found in this Spring Sale for 25% off of its normal price. Since the game has been so popular, this is a game that Activision doesn't mark down all that much. Purchase it before this promotion ends if you'd like to get it for a bit less money than normal. Price: $29.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds One of the more unique multiplayer games of 2020, Predator: Hunting Grounds has seen its value get chopped in half for this sale. If you're looking to play a fun new game with friends, convince them to buy this one alongside you so that you can all dive into the action together. Price: $14.99

Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 If you're someone who has heard a lot about the Yakuza series but has never known where to start, this is finally your chance. The first three games in the saga are receiving some of the best discounts of all in this Spring Sale right now. For a combined total of $20, you can net yourself Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. This is my personal pick of the sale and I cannot recommend enough that you give these titles a shot. Price: $4.99, $9.99

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition If you want to get some serious bang for your buck, then there's not a deal in the entire Spring Sale. The entirety of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which includes all post-launch DLC, can now be bought for a staggering $10. Best of all, if you buy the game now in this manner, you'll get the next-gen version for PS5 entirely free when it arrives later this year. Price: $9.99

Dark Souls III Though it's not a recent release by any means, Dark Souls III has received a big enough discount in this sale to warrant a purchase if you have ever been interested in the series. This entry is honestly a great starting point for newcomers which means you should give it a shot if you haven't already. Price: $14.99