The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Release Window Revealed

Although many fans of developer CD Projekt Red might be more focused on when the studio's next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 might be arriving, the company is also still hard at work on a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S iteration of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as well. And while the studio hasn't shared too much about the latter next-gen version, we now do know when to expect it to release.

Disclosed by CD Projekt Red this past week in a new update on the company's direction moving forward, it was said that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be arriving in the back half of this year. Previously, CD Projekt Red has only shared that the game was coming to next-gen hardware in a general sense, but didn't say too much about the update's release window. For those that don't own The Witcher 3 already, the game will be re-released in a standalone iteration for both PS5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, those who own the title on PS4 and Xbox One right now will be able to upgrade their version for free.

This release window for The Witcher 3's next-gen update also now lines up with the one that CD Projekt Red has in the cards for Cyberpunk 2077 as well. Within the past few weeks, a new roadmap on the studio's latest title was unveiled, which also disclosed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X edition won't be coming until a bit later in the year. Still, considering how busy the studio is with providing more routine updates for Cyberpunk 2077, it's not that shocking to see the next-gen update coming a bit later on.

