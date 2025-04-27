PS4 Exclusive Returns With PS5 Pro Upgrades

A PS4 exclusive has returned with a new release on PS5, alongside PS5 Pro upgrades. To this end, it has returned “PS5 Pro Enhanced.” The PS4 exclusive hails from 2019, a year headlined by Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, Control, and Resident Evil 2 Remake. These are just some of the headliners of the year though. 2019 was a pretty loaded year though it was not the best year for PlayStation specifically. There was Death Stranding, but not much else of consequence other than Days Gone, which sold very well, but did not review very well. To this end, it is not often remembered in conversations about the best PS4 exclusives in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Days Gone is back in the headlines, six years later, because this week Days Gone Remastered released on PS5, and it is PS5 Pro Enhanced right out of the gate. Unfortunately, while we know Days Gone is PS5 Pro Enhanced for the first time, we don’t know exactly what has been improved in the process of this.

All we concretely know about Days Gone Remastered on PS5 Pro is it has three modes for users to choose from: Enhanced, Performance, and Quality. Beyond this, it is unclear what developer Bend Studio has done to earn the “PS5 Pro Enhanced” tag on the PlayStation Store.

For those completely unfamiliar with Days Gone, it is an action-adventure zombies game developed by Bend Studio and published by PlayStation. The latter doesn’t need an introduction, but the former may. Bend Studio is an Oregon-based studio best known for the Syphon Filter series, 2011’s Uncharted: Golden Abyss, and Days Gone.

As of 2022, the PlayStation game has sold over seven million copies, which is a strong return. However, it only earned a 71 on Metacritic, which is far below the standards of PlayStation first-party, at least it was during the PS4 generation, when PlayStation first-party was on fire.

“Ride into a desperate, dog-eat-dog world in the definitive Days Gone experience, remastered for the PlayStation 5 console,” reads an official description of Days Gone Remastered on the PlayStation Store. “Fight to survive an environment ravaged by a deadly pandemic as former outlaw biker, Deacon St. John. Risk the threats of the Broken Road on the back of your trusty Drifter bike as you face terrifying hordes of relentless feral Freakers – as well as dangerous gangs of humans. Unpredictable weather and different times of day and night can cause incredible danger and shocking surprises… and everything wants you dead.”

Play video

For more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news, all of the latest PS4 and PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS4 and PS5 deals — click here.