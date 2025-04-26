PlayStation Fans Divided Over New Xbox Game on PS5: “I Don’t Get the Hype at All”

PlayStation fans on PS5 are divided over a new Xbox game recently released on the console, with some confused with all the hype the game has received since its launch late last year. A few years ago, an Xbox game on PS5 was an oddity. And not too long before this, a preposterous suggestion. Now, it is kind of commonplace. More and more Xbox is embracing its multi-platform strategy, a strategy it has been forced to adopt as it has expanded its publishing footprint and because of its inability to carve into PlayStation’s console marketshare. That said, while it’s becoming less and less novel to see an Xbox game on PS5, it is still new and scattered enough that when it does happen the game gets some extra attention.

Last year, Xbox and Bethesda capped the year with the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, one of the better releases of the year, and one of the better Xbox games of the last couple years. Five months later, it came to PS5 on April 17, giving many PlayStation fans their first chance to play the new game from MachineGames, the Swedish studio best known for the modern Wolfenstein games.

Upon release, the new Indiana Jones game garnered an 87 on Metacritic, and lots of positive user reviews across various sites. However, over on the the PS5 Reddit page, there is substantial division about the Bethesda game, with some suggesting it is overrated.

“Not clicking with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,” reads a recent post that ignited the debate over the game. “I love Indiana Jones, I love Uncharted and Tomb Raider, I love Wolfenstein games. I also see some immersive sim inspirations like the Hitman trilogy, which I also love. I love games with no map markers, I like heavy grounded protagonists with animation priority like RDR2 and so on and so on. And like most of us, I’m tired of every AAA game feeling and playing the same way so I was 100% in on something different. And yet after sinking hours into this I’ve reached the Giza level and just can’t go on. It’s so boring.”

Of course, in isolation this opinion is not noteworthy at all, however, while many of the comments on the push back against the sentiment of the post, there are plenty that echo it.

“Played it on release on my Xbox and gave up at Giza too, I really don’t get the hype at all,” reads one of these comments. “I felt it’s a bit overrated. Graphics look good but not that good. The most disappointing for me is the gameplay.”

The comments are dar from unanimously agreeing with the post though. Many have pushed back against the post and the comments, revealing they have enjoyed their time with the the new PS5 release.

“I absolutely loved it. Platinum’ed it yesterday. Had a lot of fun exploring the semi open worlds they created,” reads one comment. “There are a lot of hidden secrets and collectibles. The story was very good.”

Of course, all of this is very much subjective, however, it suggests there is more differing opinion on the game than perhaps its Metacritic score suggests, and more than chatter out of the Xbox community suggests. Of course, many Xbox fans were able to play it for “free” with Xbox Game Pass, which immediately acts in the benefit of the game. Meanwhile, PS5 owners had to buy the game for $70.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle overrated?