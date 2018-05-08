PlayStation Sale Offers Record Low Prices on Ubisoft’s Huge Hits

Another Tuesday has rolled around, which means that Sony has some fresh new bargains in its PlayStation Store. This week, it’s focusing on Ubisoft games, and it’s a prime opportunity to get your hands on some of the company’s best titles for a rock bottom price.

PlayStation members will be able to score the best bargainsl. These include discounts on games like Assassin’s Creed Origins, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and several others. (Some of the games can’t be purchased just yet, but once the update goes live you should be good to go.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale prices should be good through next Tuesday, May 15; so you’ve got a lot of time to clean house and add some quality titles to your library.

Here’s the rundown of what you can get for PlayStation 4 right now!

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition- $49.99

For Honor Gold Edition- $32.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition- $29.99

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Gold Editions Bundle- $49.99

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack (Includes Black Flag, Unity and Syndicate)- $40.49

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition- $44.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition- $31.49

Steep: Winter Games Gold Edition- $39.99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Deluxe Edition- $34.99

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition- $27.99

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle- $34.99

For Honor Deluxe Edition- $23.09

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition- $23.09

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Standard Bundle- $30.09

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $25.19

Assassin’s Creed: Origins- $29.99

For Honor- $19.79

Just Dance 2018- $29.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $29.99

Steep: Winter Games Edition- $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition- $20.99

Watch Dogs 2- $19.79

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $19.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $19.99

Syberia 3- $24.99

The Crew: Ultimate Edition- $19.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division- $19.99

Eagle Flight (PlayStation VR)- $14.79

For Honor Season Pass- $15.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition (includes Battleship, Scrabble, Monopoly Plus and Risk)- $14.79

Rocksmith 2014 Remastered- $11.99

The Crew- $9.89

Werewolves Within (PlayStation VR)- $9.89

Monopoly Family Fun Pack- $7.99

As far as what we recommend from these picks, Assassin’s Creed: Origins is an outstanding open world game, probably the best we’ve seen in the series for some time; South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a must for fans of the series; and Watch Dogs 2 remains a deep and entertaining romp.