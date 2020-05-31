Report: PS5 Has "Better Architecture" Than Any Console Ever

✖

While the PlayStation 5 has yet to be officially revealed by Sony, small details continue to trickle in about the console. According to GamesBeat, developers and publishers are already praising the system, claiming that it "has a better architecture than any console in history." This means it will be easier to develop for, and that bodes well for the number of games that players can expect to see on PlayStation 5. Some systems have been more difficult to work with than others over the years, and that difficulty can have a major impact on support from third party developers and publishers.

Sony has never had much in the way of difficulty when it comes to third party support. Since the release of the original PlayStation, the company has offered hardware that has been embraced by publishers and developers alike. This was a stark contrast to the Nintendo 64, which was notably less friendly to develop games for. As a result, PlayStation received significantly stronger support, and that has carried through with every subsequent hardware generation. It appears that PlayStation 5 will continue with this tradition!

It will be interesting to see how quickly developers and publishers embrace PlayStation 5. The system will have limited backwards compatibility, so it likely won't have a library as robust as the Xbox Series X when the two systems launch later this year. As such, the system will have to rely more on newer releases; strong support from third party developers and publishers will be key to the console's success. Fortunately, the system already has more than 20 games confirmed thus far, and it seems likely that the list of titles in development will only continue to grow over the coming weeks.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer for more information on PlayStation 5. Sony has officially announced a reveal related to the system for June 4th at 1 p.m. PT. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

