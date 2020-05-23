The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season, despite this, Sony hasn't revealed what PS5 games will be launching with the console. That said, we do have a growing list of every PS5 game confirmed so far, which mostly consists of third-party games that have gotten out ahead of the PS5 reveal and the reveal of Sony's big first-party exclusives. This list includes games from the likes of Ubisoft, Gearbox, Techland, THQ Nordic, EA, and more. Further, it includes not only cross-gen games that will be available on a plethora of consoles when they launch, but some true next-gen exclusives. Below, you can check out every PS5 game confirmed so far. Further, at the bottom of the article is a list of games announced games that we suspect will release on PS5 at launch, but haven't been confirmed for the console at the moment of publishing. That said, this list is limited to confirmed games only. Rumored and leak games are not included, but will be added when and if they are confirmed. Further, while it's likely more than a few PS4 games -- such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima -- will be ported to the PS5, for now, this hasn't been confirmed, and so these aren't included either. Anyway, without further ado, here is every single game confirmed for release on the PlayStation 5:

GODFALL Godfall is a third-person fantasy action role-playing game meets looter-slasher from developer Counterplay Games -- the makers of Duelyst -- and publisher Gearbox. It was notably the first game confirmed for release on PS5, and is a next-gen only title. Release Date: Late 2020

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest game in the long-running Assassin's Creed series that will take players not just to the lands of the Vikings, but some of the lands they relentlessly raided. In addition to being in development for next-gen consoles, it's also in development for current-gen systems. Release Date: Holiday 2020

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE - BLOODLINES 2 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is an action-RPG being made by developer Hardsuit Labs and funded by publisher Paradox Interactive. The sequel to 2004 video game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, it's notably a cross-gen release. Release Date: 2020

CYBERPUNK 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person open-world role-playing game from Polish developer CD Projekt Red, the developers of The Witcher series. It's poised to hit current-gen consoles and PC this September, but it's unclear when it will arrive on next-gen hardware. Release Date: TBA

OUTRIDERS Outriders is a third-person looter-shooter developed by People Can Fly, the team best-known for Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement. It's being published by Square Enix, and will notably be a cross-gen release. Release Date: Late 2020

SCARLET NEXUS Scarlet Nexus is an action-RPG with anime-inspired visuals from one of Bandai Namco's internal studios. In addition to being a next-gen game, it will also be available on current-gen hardware. Release Date: TBA

CHORUS Chorus is pitched as an evolution of the space-combat shooter in development via Fishlabs and Deep Silver. In addition to being a next-gen game, it will also be available on current hardware. Release Date: 2021

OBSERVER SYSTEM REDUX Observer System Redux is 2017's hit cyberpunk survival horror game, Observer, rebuilt for the PS5. Developed by Bloober Team -- the masters of horror behind Blair Witch and Layers of Fear -- it will feature an expanded story and expanded gameplay.

QUNATUM ERROR Quantum Error is an upcoming cosmic-horror game meets first-person shooter in development at TeamKill, the developer of Kings of Lorn. In addition to PS5, the game is also being developed for PS4. Release Date: TBA

DYING LIGHT 2 Dying Light 2 is an open-world action RPG meets zombie survival-horror game. In development at Techland, it's a cross-gen game and does not require you to play the first game in the series. Release Date: TBA

DIRT 5 Dirty 5 is the latest entry in the racing game franchise of the same name, said to be particularly inspired by Dirt 2 and Dirt 3. In development at Codemasters, it will be a cross-gen release. Release Date: October 2020

GODS AND MONSTERS Gods and Monsters is a storybook adventure game with serious Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes. It's being developed by the team behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and published by Ubisoft as a cross-gen release. Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021

GOTHIC (REMAKE) A remake of 2001's Gothic, a fantasy-themed single-player action RPG being published by THQ Nordic and developed by a brand new and unannounced studio in Spain. It will be a next-gen only game. Release Date: Sometime after 2020

RAINBOW SIX QUARANTINE Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player tactical cooperative first-person shooter from publisher Ubisoft and a splinter team of Rainbow Six Siege. It's being developed as a cross-gen game. Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021

WATCH DOGS: LEGION Watch Dogs: Legion is a open-world crime-action game where you can play as any NPC in the game. Set in London, England, it has no continuity with the first two games in the series. It's in development at Ubisoft as a cross-gen game. Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021

WRC 9 WRC 9 is a racing game, and the latest entry in the FIA World Rally Championship official video game series. In development at KT Racing, it's the first racing game announced for next-gen. That said, it will also be available on current-gen consoles. Release Date: TBA

YAKUZA: LIKE A DRAGON Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the latest installment in the long-running franchise traditional seen as a PlayStation series. The cross-gen release is not only poised to soft-reboot the series, but will add turn-based combat to it. Release Date: Holiday 2020

MADDEN NFL 21 Madden NFL 21 is the latest entry in the Madden NFL series in development at EA as a cross-gen game. Release Date: TBA

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM (Photo: Warner Bros.) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action adventure game that follows Gollum after he acquires the One Ring. It's in development for next-gen consoles via Daedalic Entertainment, a German studio and perhaps the best-known adventure game studio in the business. Release Date: 2021

LORDS OF THE FALLEN 2 Lords of the Fallen 2 is an upcoming sequel to 2014's Lords of the Fallen, an action role-playing game with some serious Dark Souls vibes. Originally announced back in 2018, the sequel has seemingly been going through development trouble. Release Date: TBA

NEW BLUEPOINT GAME (Photo: SIE) Bluepoint Studios -- the team best known for the Shadow of the Colossus remaster and Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection -- has confirmed it's working on a remake for the PS5. The studio hasn't divulged what the game is, but rumors are pointing towards a remake of Demon's Souls. Release Date: TBA

PS4 GAMES ALREADY OUT GETTING NATIVE PS5 PORTS (Photo: Activision) Destiny 2

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Warframe

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Apex Legends