New PS5 Controllers Reportedly Leaked

PlayStation 5 users will soon have more than one DualSense color option, or at least that's what a new rumor suggests. Right now, the PS5 controller comes in one color variant, a two-tone black-and-white design that matches the console. Since the controller was revealed, PlayStation players have been calling out for additional colors like all-black, red, blue, and translucent. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word from Sony about more controller colors, but according to a new rumor, Sony is getting ready to release at least a couple.

The report comes the way of Area Jugones, who recently leaked May 2021's PlayStation Plus games before they were announced. Citing sources inside the company, they relay word that Sony is preparing to release two new PS5 controller colors. One will boast a red and black design and the other a black and grey design.

Unfortunately, this all that's revealed. There's currently no word of any additional color variants or when exactly these controllers will release, but it sounds like they will drop sooner rather than later, and they will presumably be the same price as the standard controller, which is unlikely to get a price drop this early into the life of the console.

Right now, Xbox Series X users have a handful of color variants to choose from. Suffice to say, Sony is behind, and at this rate, it's not going to catch up, which isn't very surprising. When it came to controller color options and customization, the PS4 lagged behind the Xbox One considerably.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not addressed this rumor in any capacity. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

