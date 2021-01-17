PS5 DualSense Controller Covers Now For Sale

✖

At the moment, Sony is only selling the PlayStation 5 and its accompanying DualSense controller in one color scheme: black and white. However, if you’re dying to inject a splash of color into your own gaming life, there’s now a new way to do so without breaking the bank.

Third-party company Decor Evolve has now made available a handful of new controller covers for the PS5’s DualSense. The covers come in ten different colors including gold, silver, orange, red, and various shades of blue to name a few. As for how these covers work, they simply snap onto the front section of the DualSense and add color to the lower black portion of the controller.

Perhaps the best part of these DualSense covers is that they’re quite cheap as well. Decor Evolve is only selling each cover for $9.99 a pop which is a pretty fair price overall. In addition, if you decide to buy four of the covers in total, you’ll get 20% off of your total order. Conversely, buying two covers can net you 10% off.

(Photo: Decor Evolve)

Even though these covers don’t do anything outside of adding color to the DualSense controller, they’re a nice middle-ground for now. In the future, Sony will surely end up releasing other various of the DualSense that will be decked out in different color schemes but until that day arrives, these faceplates are about the best that you can do.

The more interesting thread to follow will come in regards to Sony. Up until this point, the PlayStation manufacturer has shown that it isn't a fan of third-party companies trying to sell products related to the PS5. That being said, it's hard to see them taking any action against Decor Evolve. Considering the company isn't selling anything other than plastic skins, it's unlikely that Sony can do anything to shut down sales.

So are you potentially interested in getting any of these DualSense covers for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]