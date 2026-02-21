PS5 Exclusive Remake of Iconic PS1 Game Leaks on PSN

A remake of an iconic PS1 game, the best-selling game of 1997, is coming to PS5, a new leak has revealed. And if this happens, the PS5 is going to have a new, nostalgic console exclusive. The remake in question is available on PC and Quest, and has been since 2024, but it’s not available on any console, and so far, the only leaked console is the PS5. Given the game’s roots as a former PS1 console exclusive, this is not that surprising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, it looks like the 2024 remake of Cyan Productions and Red Orb Entertainment’s 1997 adventure game, Riven, is coming to PS5. It has not been announced for PS5, but Trophies for it have populated on PSN. Not only does this leak the existence of a PS5 version, but seemingly leaks that it is going to release soon, as typically Trophies for a game are not uploaded to PSN until release is imminent.

1997’s Best-Selling Game

For those unfamiliar with Riven, it is the sequel to 1993’s iconic adventure game, Myst. And like its predecessor, it is a pioneering game for the genre, especially on console. Upon release, the adventure game classic earned an 85 on GameRankings, a solid score. What is more impresisve though, is that it was the best-selling game of 1997, despite being limited to just PC and PS1.

As for the remake, it was made by the same studio, which not only remade the adventure title from the ground up but also added VR compatibility. To this end, this is almost certainly going to be a PlayStation VR 2 game in addition to the PS5. This would also explain why it isn’t coming to Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2 due to the lack of VR support.

Play video

Given the roots of Riven on PlayStation, it makes sense that the game is being brought to PS5, where it should be popular. What’s interesting is that the 2020 remake of Myst never came to PS5 or PS4, but it did come to Xbox consoles, strangely enough, in addition to PC. The PS1 original is available on the PlayStation Store, but not the remake. Now, the roles have reversed.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt for now, as this is a leak, not official news. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.