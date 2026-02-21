PS5 AAA Game Is $63 Off for a Limited Time

There is an AAA PS5 game that is $63 off on the PlayStation Store right now. The game in question normally sets PS5 users back $70, so this $7 asking price is the result of a 90% discount. Consquently, this is the cheapest the PS5 game has ever been on the PS Store. PS5 Pro users, though, will be disappointed to know the game does not come with any PS5 Pro enhancements; however, considering it was released in 2022, a couple of years before the premium Sony machine, this isn’t that surprising.

More specifically, and until February 26, all PS5 users, courtesy of the PlayStation Store, can grab WB Games’ Gotham Knights for just $7. For those unfamiliar with this game, it was released in 2022 specifically by WB Games Montreal, a studio best-known for 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins. That said, Gotham Knights is not in the same series nor does it share the same universe as the Batman: Arkham franchise. It was its own standalone release in 2022, and four years later, it remains its own standalone release. It was directly inspired by the Batman: Gotham Knights comic series, though.

Forgotten Batman Game

While Gotham Knights is not that old, it’s often forgotten when talking about DC Comics’ games, partially because it is a bit middle-of-the-road. Upon release, it earned a 67 on Metacritic, which loosely lines up with its 3.21 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store. For $7 though, it is a good value. Paying $70 for the Batman game is not advisable, but at $7, there is certainly value here.

Gotham Knights is also a bit better than the scores above suggest. Not much better, but it’s certainly a 70s game on Metacritic. Unfortunately, it was quickly compared to the Batman: Arkham games, some of the best superhero games of all time, and it is certainly not of this caliber. This comparison no doubt hurt the game’s reputation and reception. To this end, in our official review of the DC game, we called it a “flawed but compelling” superhero experience.

As alluded to, $7 for this $70 game is a great price point. It’s also never been cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store, and WB Games doesn’t discount games beyond 90% often, so it probably won’t be cheaper than this anytime soon. And for this $7, you are going to get between 15 and 30 hours of content or, if you are a completionist, 50 hours of content.

