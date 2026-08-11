Iconic 2011 Lord of the Rings Game Shadow Drops Onto Modern Platforms

Not long ago, eagle-eyed Lord of the Rings fans spotted an update that could hint at a new remaster for a beloved cult classic. Now, rumors of a new Legacy Edition of Lord of the Rings: The War in the North are confirmed as the game shadow-dropped onto multiple platforms. The new, modern version of The War in the North is now available for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Even better, the game includes brand-new content that expands the original story.

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Today, Aspyr Media and WB Games dropped the new Legacy Edition of Lord of the Rings: War in the North seemingly out of nowhere. It is available for $19.99, with an introductory sale price marking it down to just $17.99. This modern release brings the game back to modern consoles. While not a full remaster like many fans hoped it would be, this does make the 2011 cult classic much more accessible to modern gamers.

The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition Shadow Dropped on Multiple Platforms

Admittedly, War in the North released to somewhat mixed reviews back in 2011. But despite its flaws, the game has gone on to become a cult classic favorite for many fans. Now, it has returned to modern platforms with a new Legacy Edition.

To get a first look at the new Legacy Edition of The Lord of the Rings: War in the North, you can check out the trailer below:

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