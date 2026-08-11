Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 and Pro Controller Potentially Leaked With First Images

A new series of images seem to have revealed a new Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro Controller that will be released later this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. Announced back in June, Nintendo unveiled that it was in the process of remaking The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Switch 2, with the game’s release coming before the end of 2026. And while we have yet to see anything new on this remake of Ocarina of Time just yet, it looks like it’s merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Nintendo’s plans for the franchise this year.

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As of today, a handful of images of packaging associated with a 40th anniversary Switch 2 console and Pro Controller began circling on social media. The Switch 2 console itself comes emblazoned with a number of different Triforce logos, while its Joy-Con are a dark green in color. As for the Switch 2’s dock, it’s then equal parts gold and black, with Triforces checkered all across its front. This style seen on the dock is then somewhat similar to the Pro Controller, which is also gold and black and comes with Triforces galore. The packaging also comes with a logo that confirms these products are being made for Zelda’s 40th anniversary, and not specifically for the Ocarina of Time remake.

You can find these leaked images for yourself as follows:

Rumor: Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 system and Pro Controller leaked, first images. https://t.co/m5jTzRUz44 pic.twitter.com/mqolHxUP5t — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) August 11, 2026

Assuming that these images are legitimate, which is difficult to determine at the time of this writing, then it means two big things. For starters, this would be the first Special Edition version of the Switch 2 that Nintendo has released since the console hit the market last year. While it was presumed that unique versions of the Switch 2 would be released at some point on a long enough timeline, this would be the first iteration of the platform that doesn’t simply come in its default black style.

Along these same lines, it’s worth noting that the Joy-Con in this Zelda Switch 2 would be the first ones for the platform that aren’t standard black. Although Nintendo has released some Joy-Con that come with different color accents for the gamepads, the finish of all Joy-Con released up until this point have simply been black. For Nintendo to have finally deviated from this design with this Special Edition iteration of the Switch 2 suggests that we could start to see some very different Joy-Con designs emerging in the months and years to come.

Again, Nintendo itself hasn’t confirmed that it’s releasing any of these Zelda products just yet, so take everything with a grain of salt for the time being. If they are real, we’ll likely hear more about them at Nintendo’s next Direct, which is presumed to be happening in September. This Switch 2 and Pro Controller would then almost certainly become available alongside the launch of the remake of Ocarina of Time, which doesn’t yet have a date/