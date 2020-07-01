PlayStation Reveals 6 New PS5 Games
PlayStation revealed six new PS5 games today. Unfortunately, if you're looking for God of War 2, Uncharted 5, or the next big PS5 game reveal, none of these games will tickle that spot. Rather today's six PS5 game reveals are part of a larger PlayStation Indies initiative launched today by Sony. In other words, the six games below are unlikely to push the PS5 to its limit, but some of them do look especially promising.
The biggest of these six games is probably Worms Rumble, which won't just be the latest Worms release, but a release that will inject battle royale into the series. Meanwhile, Haven also looks particularly promising, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who played the developer's previous game: Furi, which is truly one of PS4's most underrated games.
Below, you can check out all six games. This includes not only trailers for each game, but official descriptions and information about when they are releasing.
Haven
Pitch: "Yu and Kay have escaped to a forgotten planet. Play the two lovers settling in an unknown world. Survive together, glide over the plains, camp, restore the planet, fight if you have to. All that matters is to stay together."
Release Date: TBAprevnext
Worms Rumble
Pitch: "Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32-player cross-platform combat. Get ready to rumble in Deathmatch or Last Worm Standing modes where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!"
Release Date: Late 2020prevnext
Maquette
Pitch: "Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion."
Release Date: 2020prevnext
Heavenly Bodies
Pitch: "Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in Heavenly Bodies—a physics-focused game on its way to PC and Mac. Wrangle the hands and arms of cosmonauts and push, pull, and twist your way through a precarious range of physically simulated stellar scenarios where, without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure and nothing is simple."
Release Date: 2021prevnext
Recompile
Pitch: "Witness the birth of sapient AI in this sprawling atmospheric hacking adventure. Combining traditional Metroidvania mechanics with a dynamic branching narrative system, Recompile challenges players to explore, fight, hack, and survive. Discover the many secrets beneath the ancient digital landscape, and prepare for system-wide reconfiguration. The game’s entire narrative takes place within 1 second of real-time."
Release Date: 2020prevnext
Amina: Sony from the Abyss0comments
Pitch: "Song from the Abyss is the new action RPG set in the world of Gaia, from the renowned role-playing book franchise Anima: Beyond Fantasy. The game allows you to control two different characters and explore a world full of mysteries. Experience a fluid combat system and a deep story with unforgettable characters."
Release Date: TBAprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.