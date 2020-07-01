PlayStation Reveals 6 New PS5 Games

PlayStation revealed six new PS5 games today. Unfortunately, if you're looking for God of War 2, Uncharted 5, or the next big PS5 game reveal, none of these games will tickle that spot. Rather today's six PS5 game reveals are part of a larger PlayStation Indies initiative launched today by Sony. In other words, the six games below are unlikely to push the PS5 to its limit, but some of them do look especially promising.

The biggest of these six games is probably Worms Rumble, which won't just be the latest Worms release, but a release that will inject battle royale into the series. Meanwhile, Haven also looks particularly promising, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who played the developer's previous game: Furi, which is truly one of PS4's most underrated games.

Below, you can check out all six games. This includes not only trailers for each game, but official descriptions and information about when they are releasing.