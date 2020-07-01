PlayStation Debuting New PS5 Games as Part of Indies Initiative

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new PlayStation Indies initiative that will see the debut of nine different "imaginative and exciting titles coming to both PS4 and PS5" over the course of today. The initiative itself extends beyond that, of course, and the nine titles from today are simply one part of that larger whole. Additionally, it would appear that the games themselves will not all be for both consoles and instead only some will be PlayStation 5 titles.

"I’m pleased to formally announce the PlayStation Indies initiative," Shuhei Yoshida, Head of PlayStation Indies at SIE, said as part of the announcement today. "With PlayStation Indies, we hope to spotlight and support the best of the best indie games being published on PlayStation and the entire indie community as a whole. Our goal is to make PlayStation the best place to develop, find, and play great indie games." tktktk

The first new title revealed today is F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch, which is coming to PS4 this year and features "arcade-style combat in an interconnected Metroidvania game map combining oriental city view and gorgeous dieselpunk aesthetics." Several more titles have been revealed, but the first that appears to also be for the PS5 is Maquette, a first-person recursive puzzle game. Basically, everything is nested inside everything else. Honestly, it's probably easier to just watch the trailer for the game below than for me to try and describe what it does.

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

