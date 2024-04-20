5 PS5 Games on Sale for $5 or Less You Should Check Out

Over on the PlayStation Store, there are nearly 1,000 PS5 games on sale. Unfortunately, because the PlayStation Store is brimming with shovelware many of these deals are underwhelming if not flat out relevant. However, there are some great deals to be had by PS5 users. To this end, we've plucked the cheapest of the cheap deals for all on PS5 who need something new to play before Stellar Blade, but don't want to break the bank in the process. More specifically, we have five PS5 games all under $5 that are worth checking out. Of course, they aren't the latest and greatest PS5 games, but they are all quality.

Naturally, all of these PS5 deals are only available on the PlayStation Store for a limited time. More specifically, they are only available until April 25. After this, each PS5 game below will revert to its normal price point.

Lost in Random -- $2.99

About: "Play the odds in Lost in Random, a gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure where every citizen's fate is determined by the roll of a dice. Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into six shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story, from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you'll join Even, a penniless girl who's down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message."

Cloudpunk -- $3.74

About: "A neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis. It's your first night on the job working for the Cloudpunk delivery service. Two rules: Don't miss a delivery and don't ask what's in the package."

Verdun -- $4.99

About: "Verdun is the first multiplayer FPS set in a realistic World War One setting, the game which started the WW1 Game series. The vicious close quarters nature of trench warfare means that skill with a bayonet can be as vital as good aim with a rifle."

Spirit of the North-- $4.99

About: "Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. Play as an ordinary fox whose story becomes entwined with The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you'll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin."

Hotline Miami -- $3.99

About: "Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine. Soon you'll find yourself struggling to get a grip of what is going on and why you are prone to these acts of violence."

