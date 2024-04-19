Nintendo DS Exclusive From 2007 Comes to PS4 and PS5 Today

A Nintendo DS exclusive from 2007 is out today, somewhat randomly, on PS4 and PS5. As you may know, 2007 was a legendary year in gaming. Games like BioShock, Mass Effect, Super Mario Galaxy, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Halo 3, God of War III, Skate, Portal, Team Fortress 2, The Witcher, Assassin's Creed, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Rock Band, Stalker, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, Crysis, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Okami, and Crackdown all came out in 2007. There are more notable games than this, but you get the point. It was a packed year. And in a year like 2007, many games get crowded out and forgotten.

To this end, if you were playing games in 2007 but don't remember Dementium: The Ward, we don't blame you. A survival-horror game meets first-person shooter, it was made by Renegade Kid, a Texas-based studio that has since disbanded. At release, in October 2007, it was available only via the Nintendo DS. Then in 2015, it migrated to Nintendo 3DS. Then in 2023, it came to Nintendo Switch. And now it is out on PlayStation platforms for the first time. The new version is presumably the remastered version, which was the 3DS version.

Of course, now that Renegade Kid no longer exists, there is a different team handling the game. That team is called atooi, who shipped the Nintendo Switch version last year.

"The award-winning survival horror experience returns from the dead. Dementium: The Ward combines smooth first-person shooter gameplay with a demented tale of mystery and terror," reads an official blurb about the game. "You wake up in an abandoned hospital with nothing. No memory. No clues. No way out. What the hell is going on? You step into the darkness. You are not alone. Strange creatures roam the corridors. Deranged puzzles lead you through a twisted maze of locked doors. You find a flashlight, weapons, pills, and ammunition-all conveniently placed along your path. Who is orchestrating this nightmare? Will you discover the truth? Will you escape? Will you survive?"

At the time of its original release, Dementium: The Ward garnered a 72 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, we know it sold at least over 100,000 copies, but this figure is quite dated and doesn't take into account the 3DS sales or the Nintendo Switch or any PS4 and PS5 sales.