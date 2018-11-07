PS5 and Next Xbox Should Focus on Cross-Play and Cloud Tech, Says Developer

With new hardware looming on the horizon, several developers are already prepping their proposed wish lists for the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox, although we’re not sure what Sony and Microsoft have in mind. But one particular developer believes that full-on support for cloud-based technology would go a long way.

GamingBolt recently had the opportunity to speak with Cipto Adiguno, who serves as a product manager at Agate Studio, who are hard at work on a fantasy management-based role-playing adventure called Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story. And he had some interesting ideas when it came to what Sony and Microsoft need to bring to the table with their next hardware.

“I think PS5 and Scarlett will be able to simulate the world more realistically than ever before,” he explained. “From me personally, my biggest expectation is not from graphics, but how we will play our games. With the advancement of cloud technology, perhaps soon I could play my latest AAA games anywhere. Also, I hope the SDK for PS5 and Scarlett will be available in Indonesia too.”

That said, cross-platform has been heavy in demand as well, and while Adiguno believes it may be a feature for some games to utilize, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be universal. “Cross platform for developer will be basic needs because we need more player able to access our games. But for the consoles themselves, just like this generation, they will still need exclusive titles and specific features that differentiate them from their competitors.”

Sony recently opened up to the possibilities of cross-play after years of fan demand, starting with Fortnite and potentially coming to other games, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Microsoft and Nintendo, meanwhile, have been completely on board with the feature with games like Rocket League and others adapting to it with ease. Whether Sony will be able to catch up or not, alongside other third-party developers, has yet to be seen.

We’ll see what the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox have to offer when the hardware is inevitably introduced over the next couple of years.

Meanwhile, you can check out Agate Studios’ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story now for PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.