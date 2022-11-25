PS5 Hopefuls Get Good News Ahead of Cyber Monday

For those hoping to get a PlayStation 5 this holiday season, things are looking up for you. The PS5 has been one of the hardest pieces of tech to obtain over the last 2 years due to the ongoing chip shortage, making it harder for companies to match demand with its products. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have largely only been available online for quite some time, with very occasional, but brief in-store restocks. However, many of these restocks were burdened by the fact that you had to buy a bundle with games, accessories, and more. It drove up the already expensive price of the console by hundreds of more dollars, making it less ideal for those who could find one.

However, the PS5 seems to be in good supply this holiday season. While not everyone will be able to get one and it will require a bit of effort, this is probably your best opportunity to get one. Throughout the month of November, stores have had small supplies of the PS5, but Black Friday is where it became clear that the console was starting to meet more demand. Stores like Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart had ample amounts of PlayStation 5s with God of War Ragnarok bundled in on store shelves and behind the counter. We can personally verify that there were literal stacks of PlayStation 5 consoles at two Best Buys we visited and reports from around the internet suggests this was the case across the country. With Cyber Monday on the horizon, this may mean users could have a good chance of getting one as it's essentially the sequel to Black Friday.

If you're not able to get one in the next few days, it's worth checking in with your local retailer and asking them about their plans for restocks in December. It's likely Sony and retailers will be working together to make sure more of these consoles get into the hands of players this holiday season now that there's a major first-party title available for the console and 2023 will have games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

