New PS5 Report Is Good News for PlayStation Fans This Black Friday

A new PS5 report has some good news for PlayStation fans hoping to land a console either this Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or during the larger holiday season before Christmas. Two years after its initial release, the PS5 continues to be a hot-ticket item. Not only is it still in incredible demand, but scalpers with bots continue to poach stock to pump the reseller market. According to a new report though, the market isn't as lucrative as it used to be and thus scalpers are starting to lose -- some -- interest.

The report comes the way of Netacea, who recently published its Quarterly Index revealing the top five products that were targeted by scalpers and their bots. The data was for the months of July, August, and September. And for the first time since its release, the PS5 was not among the top three items. It's fourth now. Not a major improvement, but an improvement. What is it behind? Well, apparently there is more money to be made on reselling the Adidas Yeezy Slide Bone, the Nike Dunk Low Panda, and Panini Donruss Optic Football Trading Cards

According to Netacea, the decrease in bot activity is due to an increase in stock, which in turn cuts into the reselling profit, though this knock-on effect is gradual. And this is where the news gets really good. It's expected that Sony is going to have a substantial amount of stock this holiday season, which should mean bot activity should further decrease.

That said, if you're not interested in online restocks after two years of frustration, you don't have to. More retailers are starting to sell the console in stores. And the more stock increases the more this will continue as well.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 5 -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links listed right below: