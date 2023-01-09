Next PS5 Bundles Leaked Early

The next two PS5 bundles have leaked early. Unfortunately, neither bundle is particularly exciting. Bundles are an easy way for PlayStation to secure more money upfront, which is why it releases several bundles a year. Typically, these bundles include new PS5 releases, but it looks like these new bundles will forgo including a game or a PS Plus subscription, and will rather package in a second DualSense controller. In other words, the console will come with two controllers rather than one.

The leak comes the way of EB Games, which reveals a two-controller bundle for the $400 digital PS5 and one for the $500 PS5 bundle. The listings for the bundles are not currently live, but they have model numbers and are in the back end of the website. All of this points towards a rather imminent release, but so far there hasn't been any official word from Sony regarding the matter.

Of course, unless you need two controllers this bundle is unnecessary, however, it may be good for getting your hands on the elusive digital PS5, which is much harder to buy than the PS5 with a disc drive due to its inferior supply. The downside is rather than getting a red or black or pink DualSense for your second controller, you're stuck with two of the standard white controllers, which is less exciting.

"Sony will introduce two new PlayStation 5 Bundles in Early February, according to retail listing," says MauroNL of the leak over on Twitter. Both the digital and disc editions will be available in a bundle with 2 DualSense controllers. The model numbers are CFI-1216A & CFI-1216B, both with 6nm chips."

As noted, Sony hasn't had a peep to say about any of this. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, like any leak, take this one with a grain of salt.

