Rumor: Huge PS5 Exclusive Leaked Ahead of Reveal

✖

A possible new PlayStation 5 exclusive has -- allegedly -- leaked ahead of reveal. More specifically, according to a new report, there's a new Crash Bandicoot game that has been in development for three years already. Further, the game is scheduled to be revealed soon, and will be marketed alongside the PS5, which is currently slated to release sometime later this year. The claim comes way of Portuguese journalist and writer, Guru, who shared the news via their personal Twitter account.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up. However, while Guru doesn't specifically state the game will be revealed soon, they note Activision is gearing up to kick off the game's marketing campaign, which in turn means, at the very least, an announcement is imminent.

Meanwhile, Guru claims the game will be marketed alongside the PS5. Of course, if this is the case, then it would all but confirm there's some type of exclusivity included in this deal. Whether it will be a permanent exclusive for the PS5 or a just a timed one, who knows, but looking at similar deals between the two parties in the past, it's safe to assume it's the latter. Activision and Sony have been working together quite a bit the past few years between Call of Duty, Destiny, and more. Included in this partnership has been many timed exclusivity deals. That said, it's important to point out that Guru says the deal between the two parties has not been finalized.

Tem um Crash novo a caminho. Está em desenvolvimento faz 3 anos, e em breve, deve começar a campanha de Marketing pelas mãos da Activision. Me disseram que será um dos jogos de anúncio junto do PS5. Pode conter algum tipo de exclusividade, mas isso não foi definido ainda. pic.twitter.com/NFNr6dq3kX — Guru (@capitaorumor) April 21, 2020

Somewhat collaborating this claim is Crash Bandicoot community page "Crash Bandicoot Clubhouse," which notes all of this information checks out, and adds we should see a reveal sometime this month or next month.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a major grain of salt. Nothing here is official. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision or PlayStation have issued a comment pertaining to this leak.

While a new Crash Bandicoot game has been rumored and has leaked in the past, it hasn't been confirmed to be in development. As for the PS5, it's currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. You can find more coverage on the console via the links below:

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.