PS5 Pre-Order Guide: Retailer Notifications are Live and Quantities May Be Limited

Sony is expected to release the PlayStation 5 during 2020 holiday season, though the coronavirus pandemic might push that date into early 2021. At the moment, the ramp up to release appears to be on track as several major retailers are beginning to accept sign-ups for PS5 pre-order notifications. Below you will find details on PS5 pre-orders, price, release date, specs, games and more. This post will be updated as new information is released, so keep tabs on this page in the coming months. It will be important to stay up to date, because quantities are expected to be limited.

Release Date: PlayStation 4 pre-orders began in June, so the same is likely to happen with the PS5 - assuming that the console isn't delayed because of COVID-19. Console releases typically happen in November to maximize holiday season shopping. If they do launch on schedule, another concern would be whether or not there will be pandemic-related manufacturing issues that will result in a smaller supply of consoles at launch. According to Bloomberg, output will be limited not because of COVID-19, but because of a higher price weighing on demand. This something to consider when thinking about pre-orders, and whether or not it would be best to wait until the dust settles. This is always the most sensible strategy, though many gamers will insist upon having the console on Day 1. Expect the usual hoarding and huge markups on eBay to go into overdrive. Naturally, these listings should be avoided - don't encourage these people.

Price: Currently, $500 is the rumored price point for the PS5. This would be fairly reasonable if you compare it to previous PlayStation releases and take inflation into account. In general, it's likely that the console will fall between $450 (loss leader pricing) and $549.

Pre-Orders: At the time of writing you can sign up for PlayStation 5 notifications here at Best Buy and here at GameStop. A page is also running here at Target, though it seems like their notifications will include other promotions. Keep tabs here on Amazon and here at Walmart for PS5 pages to go live. Again, this article will be updated with direct links when they are available.

Specs:

CPU - 8-core, 16 thread, up to 3.5Ghz (variable frequency)

GPU - 36 CUs at 2.23GHz, 10.3 TFLOPs (variable frequency)

Memory - 16GB GDDR6

Internal Storage - Custom 825GB SSD

External Storage - NVMe SSD slot, USB HDD

Optical Drive - Ultra HD Blu-ray

Video Output - 4K at 120Hz, 8K

Additional details on specs are available here.

Games - The current list of PS5 games can be found below (more details here - some games may not be available at launch). Note that Sony claims that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with the "overwhelming majority" of PS4 games. They have not confirmed details about backwards compatibility with the PS1, PS2, or PS3, though rumors suggest that a "Remastering Engine" feature is in the works.

Godfall

Quantum Error

Gods & Monsters

Gothic Remake

Outriders

Rainbow Six Quarantine

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Watch Dogs: Legion

Dying Light 2

Cyberpunk 2077

WRC 9

Lords of the Fallen 2

MicroMan

Observer: System Redux

Hardware: At the time of writing, only the DualSense controller for the PS5 has been revealed. A breakdown of the features can be found here. A reveal of the console design could happen at any moment, so stay tuned. That said, you can stay up to date on all of our PlayStation 5 coverage right here.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Not sure which console to get? Compare the details of the PS5 to the Xbox Series X right here.

