More PS5 Slim Discounts, Bundles Reportedly Happening Soon

After Sony announced the PlayStation 5 Slim console, it wasn't long before that version of the PS5 was bundled with other games or got a slight discount here and there depending on the retailer. The latter was much less common, however, with the PS5 Slim typically holding out at either $449 or $499 depending on whether you wanted the digital console or one with a disc drive. Bundles and slight discounts on those bundles were pretty much all that PlayStation fans could hope for, but according to a new report, it looks like another fresh wave of PS5 Slim discounts and some new bundles could be starting soon.

News of these supposed PS5 Slim deals comes from billbil-kun, a reputable insider when it comes to deals and freebies like PlayStation Plus games and Epic Games Store giveaways. According to the PS5 report, a discount of €75 is supposedly going to be in place throughout Europe. It's already started in some places like Spain and Italy, billbil-kun said, with more countries to follow afterwards including France which is supposed to kick off its promotion on March 18th.

In addition to that €75 discount, billbil-kun alleged that we'll see at least one new PS5 Slim bundle released. In Germany, a PS5 Slim featuring the new Alone in the Dark game is supposedly going to be released around March 20th. For reference, the PS5 Slim is typically bundled right now with select games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in separate bundles.

For those not in Europe, you'll notice that there obviously haven't been any deals like these confirmed for places like the United States just yet, but the fact that another wave of them is approaching is a reassuring sign when it comes to possibly getting those sorts of discounts outside of Europe.

Seeing how the PS5 (Slim or otherwise) has been out for several years now, it makes sense that we'd see more discounts like these in different regions as the console ages. These sorts of discounts could also be attributed to the fact that PlayStation, according to rumors and reports about the matter, is prepping for a PS5 Pro release to happen at some point this year. If a new console is on the way, it makes sense that PlayStation would want to offer a discount on its existing lineup before or when the new PS5 Pro comes out to incentivize people to buy the PS5 Slim now or to get it as an alternative to the PS5 Pro whenever it releases.

PlayStation hasn't yet confirmed any PS5 Slim discounts for the United States and surrounding regions, but with more discounts supposedly happening in Europe this month and beyond, perhaps we'll see those extended elsewhere soon.