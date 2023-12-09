Popular PS5 Games Are 90% Off for Limited Time

Some popular PS5 games -- including some AAA PS5 games -- are upwards of 90 percent off thanks to various PlayStation Store promotional sales for The Game Awards and for Christmas and the larger holiday season. Naturally, all of these discounts are only available for a limited time. More specifically, some of the deals below are only available until early next week, while others are available until later in the month. As for the games featured, there are a smattering of native PS5 games and PS4 games brought to the PS5.

Below, you can find all of these PS5 game deals, which includes information about the game's final price, some official information about the game itself, and an official trailer of the game. For the purpose of this article we have only chosen relevant games that may be on interest due to a mixture of their quality and popularity.

PS5 Games 80% to 90% Off

Gotham Knights – $13.99

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham's five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."

Deathloop -- $11.99

"Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop."

Mortal Kombat 11 -- $4.99

"Show off your skills and hold many fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11,, the latest installment of this bone-crunching franchise. Choose between fighters like Baraka, Johnny Cage, Kitana, and more. Players are provided with a deeper and more personalized experience than ever before with an all-new Custom Character Variation System. This allows gamers to have the creative control to customize versions of the entire character roster. Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 will introduce a new cinematic story continuing the epic saga that is more than 25 years in the making."

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition -- $7.99

"Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet."

Chorus -- $7.99

"Take control of Nara on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Along with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in exhilarating zero-g combat, and venture beyond our waking reality."

The Solitaire Conspiracy -- $1.99

"Protego, the world's leading spy agency, has been destroyed. Only one person can wield C.A.R.D.S to take control of Protego's scattered spy crews and save the world. You."

Lost in Random -- $2.99

"Play the odds in Lost in Random, a gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure where every citizen's fate is determined by the roll of a dice. Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into six shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story, from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you'll join Even, a penniless girl who's down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message."