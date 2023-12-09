New PS5 Game Graphics Are "Melting My Eyes" Say Fans

There aren't many notable video game releases in December. This is always the case. To this end, if you're on PS5, you're probaly cleaning up your 2023 backlog, which may includes games like Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, Baldur's Gate 3, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Diablo 4, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. There were a ton of major releases in 2023. That said, if you've exhausted the 2023 backlog and need something new to play, you may want to check out the new Avatar game, Avatar: Frontier of Pandora, which according to PS5 Reddit users, is a stunner.

"New Avatar game is melting my eyes in all the good ways," reads one of the most popular posts over on the PS5 Reddit page right now. "My goodness, the visuals in this game is mind boggling." The post continues, highlighting other redeeming aspects of the game, but it seems the visuals are the standout.

As you would expect, there are others in the comments echoing the overall sentiment of the post. While the game hasn't received the greatest review scores, it seems to be resonating with many consumers and fans of the series.

"Absolutely, leaving the 'tutorial area' and seeing Pandora for the first time was akin to leaving the sewers in Oblivion in 2006. I've never seen a more detailed world in any game before," reads one of these comments. A second adds: "Yeah this is the first true next-gen looking open world clearly, I have never seen any vegetation anywhere near as good looking as this."

While there is no denying the visual fidelity of the game, there has been some disagreement about the gameplay and story of the game, which may explain some of its lower review scores, or at least lower by big budget AAA standards. That said, it sounds like if you like the open-world Ubisoft format, it's worth checking out, if not just to see one of the most impressive open worlds to date.

