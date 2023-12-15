PlayStation Store Deal Cuts Price of One of This Year's Best PS5 Games in Half

Until January 6, one of this year's best PS5 games, and one of this year's best PS4 games as well, has seen a price reduction of 50 percent. This discount has resulted in major savings, and means the game in question is the cheapest it has ever been on the PlayStation Store, right in time for Christmas and the broader holiday season. It's easily one of the best deals on the PlayStation Store, and probably the cheapest the game will be until deep into 2024 when it starts to potentially get meatier discounts.

The mystery game in question debuted back on February 10 via developer Avalanche Software and publisher WB Games, and it is currently the best-selling game of the year and on the verge of breaking a 15-year-old record. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game is Hogwarts Legacy. Normally the PS5 version of the game costs $70 and the PS4 version costs $60. The former is on sale for $35 while the latter is on sale for $30. This is roughly $1 for every hour of content, which is an incredible deal.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads the game's official PlayStation Store description. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."