PlayStation Reaffirms PS5 Game Concord Releases This Year

Sony's 2023 fiscal year ended on March 31st, and the company has shared its Consolidated Financial Results (CFR) for the year. Noting the surpassing expectations of success that the live service game Helldivers 2 has seen since its launch in February and celebrating the 12 million copies up to the beginning of May, Sony mentioned additional live service titles coming in the future, including Firewalk Studios' Concord. Concord was announced in 2023 and has yet to showcase any gameplay so it had fallen off of a lot of radars, though the CFR provides a promising update:

"Following this success, we are looking forward to the release of live service games such as the expansion content Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which is expected to be released by Bungie on June 4, and Concord, which is scheduled to be released this year by Firewalk Studios, which we acquired in 2023."

Firewalk Studios' Concord

It was previously reported that Concord would be fully revealed at the beginning of this year, so now that Sony has provided this update on the game that reaffirms its 2024 release window hopefully we can expect to see more in the coming weeks as we approach the midway point of the year. The PvP multi-player first-person shooter was announced during the PlayStation Showcase almost a year ago with a teaser trailer and an official PlayStation Blog post written by Firewalk Studios' Game Director for Concord, Ryan Ellis, which said in part:

"Concord is a bringing together of peoples. It's the power of games to build connection and inspire social play. The Firewalk team is driven by the type of exciting, unexpected moments and shared experiences that multiplayer games create. Every time you log on is the beginning of a new adventure and every match is an opportunity for a new story. It's these ideals that define Concord, its unique universe of vibrant worlds, and its rich cast of colorful characters."

As noted, there hasn't been much in the way of updates since the game's announcement, though it's reported that Firewalk Studios has taken quite a bit of inspiration from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with the game, a vibe that certainly seems to match the vibrancy of the teaser trailer from last year. Whenever Concord is ready for launch this year, the game will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC.