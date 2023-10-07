PlayStation Deal Saves You $93 on Two Popular PS5 Games

PlayStation has discounted a couple of popular PS5 games by 85 percent, making them dirt cheap in the process. That said, both deals are only available for a limited time, or, more specifically, until October 12. After this, the one PS5 game will revert back to its normal price point of $59.99 while the other will revert back its normal price point of $49.99. At these discounted prices, there's a total savings of $93, with one game available for $7.49 and the other available for $8.99

The two games in question are The Sinking City and Immortals Fenyx Rising, both of which you can read more about below and check out a trailer of. The former is an action-adventure game from Ukrainian studio Frogwares that debuted back in 2019 to a wide range of Metacritic scores varying platform to platform. The highest of these largely middiling scores is a 77. Despite this, it's become a bit of a cult-classic. The other game is also an action-adventure game, but from 2020 and Ubisoft. Upon release, it's Metacritic scores also varied, albeit a bit more positively, with the highest score being an 81.

The Sinking City

"The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror," reads an official blurb about the game. "The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You're a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city... and the minds of its inhabitants."

Immortals Fenyx Rising

"You are the gods' last hope," reads an official pitch of the game. Play as Fenyx on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods, and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages."

These are arguably the two best PS5 deals on the PlayStation Store, but there are well over a 1,000 PS5 and PS4 deals currently live on the PlayStation Store so be sure to check out the digital storefront if neither of these deals tickle your fancy. Meanwhile, and as always, be sure to catch up on all of the latest PlayStation news as it pertains to both the PS4 and the PS5 by clicking right here.