GameStop Discounts Popular PS5 RPGs to Just $5

GameStop has discounted two popular PlayStation RPGs to just $5. One of the two games normally costs $60 on the PlayStation Store, while the other runs at $40, which means you are saving $90 with this deal if you choose to buy both games. The only catch is that one of the two games is for a PS4 copy, however, the game is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility so this isn't much of an issue.

The more notable of the two deals is the $60 game, Scarlet Nexus. The PS5 version of this game is currently only $5, as well as the PS4 version. Made by Tose and Bandai Namco, the action RPG was released in 2021 to an 80 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, within one year the game surpassed one million copies sold.

The other deal is for the PS4 version of Tales of Arise, which was also released in 2021. Interestingly enough, it was also made by Bandai Namco, but sold even better, shipping two million copies in less than a year. Below, you can read more about both games and check out trailers for both games:

Scarlet Nexus

About: "In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity's last line of defense."

Tales of Arise

About: "Challenge the Fate that Binds You in Tales of Arise. On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years,Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise."

How long either of these deals are available, we don't know. GameStop does not disclose this information. What should be noted is these deals are for physical retail copies of each game, not digital download. Meanwhile, both deals are also for brand new copies, not pre-owned copies.