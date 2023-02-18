New PS5 Stealth Releases Include Classic Nintendo Games

A couple of new PS5 stealth releases dropped this week. As you may know, stealth releases on PS5 aren't very common, so the fact that two separate ones happened this week is particularly noteworthy. Unfortunately, the games themselves aren't super noteworthy. However, one of the two stealth releases is a collection featuring both an NES game and a Game Boy game, so if you're a nostalgic Nintendo fan, one of the two stealth releases may be up your alley.

The first of the two stealth releases is Boyfriend Dungeon from Kitfox Games. After releasing in 2021 via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, the "shack-n-slash" game has finally come to PS5, priced at $19.99. For whatever reason, a PS4 version has not accompanied it. The other stealth release is Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection from Limited Run Games. In addition to PS5, this collection is also now available on Switch and PS4. All versions cost $9.99 and include NES' Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure and Game Boy's Bill & Ted's Excellent Gameboy Adventure: A Bogus Journey.

Boyfriend Dungeon: "Plunder the dunj as you fend off dangerous monsters and take your weapons on romantic dates. Woo your weapons in this flirty, playful, and welcoming world filled with mastery in the procedurally generated dungeon. Serving up a dose of summer-time fling nostalgia, take your dates out as you uncover their stories and level them up. Embark on blossoming relationships with your weapon cuties as you capture their hearts in friendship and in love. In this light-hearted, fantastical shack-and-slash filled with adventure, improve your skills and fend off the monsters together because the couple that slays together, stays together."

Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection: "A blast from the past! Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection includes Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure and Bill & Ted's Excellent Gameboy Adventure: A Bogus Journey!"

Are either of these games worth checking out? Well, on Metacritic Boyfriend Dungeon has scores all in the low 70s, varying from platform to platform. Meanwhile, Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection doesn't have any reviews on Metacritic, but the reviews so far on YouTube are a mixed bag.