PlayStation Plus Adding 17 New Games for PS5 and PS4 in February 2023

Sony is gearing up to make 17 new games accessible on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles via PlayStation Plus in the coming week. Currently, Sony's lineup of free titles for PS Plus in the month of February 2023 is live and includes Mafia: Definitive Edition, Evil Dead: The Game, OlliOlli World, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light. And while these games are available for all tiers of PS Plus, we now know what titles PS Plus Premium and Extra members will be getting in within the coming days.

In total, PS Plus is adding 17 more games to its expansive catalog next week on February 21st. Of this amount, 13 of these games are native to PS4 and PS5 while the other four are "Classics" that stem from legacy PlayStation platforms. Outside of the sheer quantity of these games, February 2023's lineup is ripe with quality. The most notable new additions coming next week include Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, Resident Evil 7, and Borderlands 3. The addition of Forbidden West, in particular, is a pretty big deal as it shows Sony's willingness to add major first-party titles to PS Plus roughly a year after they have first released.

On the Classics front, Sony will be adding two standout RPGs from the PS1 era with The Legend of Dragoon and Wild Arms 2. The Legend of Dragoon, in particular, is a game that PlayStation fans have been dying to see return on modern platforms in some capacity. For Sony to have now followed through on these requests is a big deal and will surely make a vast number of PS Plus subscribers quite happy.

If you'd like to see every new game coming to PS Plus within the next week, you can find the full list of additions down below.

PS Plus Premium and Extra Catalog

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4)

The Quarry (PS5, PS4)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4)

Outriders (PS5, PS4)

Scarlet Nexus (PS5, PS4)

Borderlands 3 (PS5, PS4)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

Oninaki (PS4)

Lost Sphear (PS4)

I Am Setsuna (PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics (Premium Only)