PS5 Report Details New PlayStation Headset

A new report tied to Sony's PlayStation 5 video game console has revealed the first details of a new headset that Sony is seemingly planning to release. When the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony let loose the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset in tandem with the console. Since that time, the Pulse 3D model has been the main headset that Sony looks to sell alongside its current-gen PlayStation console. As we've now learned, though, Sony could be working on two very different headsets that may end up releasing next year.

According to Insider Gaming, Sony is currently developing a pair of earbuds that will work with PS5 consoles. Supposedly codenamed "Project Nomad", these earbuds are said to be similar to Apple's AirPods and will feature a battery life of about 5 hours. The earbuds are also said to be USB-C compatible and will be rechargeable through the PS5, just like most of the console's other accessories. A specific price and release date isn't yet known, but Nomad is said to arriving "toward the end" of Sony's upcoming fiscal year which will wrap up in March 2024.

In addition to these earbuds, the report also claims that Sony is working on a wholly new wireless headset as well. This headset is said to be codenamed "Voyager" and will release in proximity to Nomad. Outside of this broad info, there's very little else known about Voyager, although it might have a lot in common with Sony's Inzone H7 headset, which is primarily used for PC gaming.

Assuming that this is all true, it could be a very busy upcoming year for Sony when it comes to new hardware. Outside of this new headset and the accompanying earbuds, Sony is also reportedly gearing up to release a new model of the PS5 at some point in 2023. Not to mention, the premium "DualSense Edge" controller for PS5 was just let loose at the start of this year. In short, Sony seems to be placing a big emphasis on hardware right now for PS5, which means that those who might soon be in the market to grab new accessories won't be short on options.

