PlayStation Provides PS5 Stock Update, And It's Not Good News

PlayStation makers Sony Interactive Entertainment have provided a PS5 stock update, and it's not good news for PlayStation fans hoping to pick up the console in 2021. Just like in 2020, the PS5 has been nearly impossible to purchase in 2021. It doesn't matter if you're buying from Amazon or GameStop or Best Buy or Target or Walmart or anybody else, the moment the PS5 goes on sale it sells out within minutes, and sometimes, within seconds, leaving PlayStation fans not just increasingly desperate, but increasingly annoyed.

In just a few months, Sony has shipped 4.5 million PS5 consoles worldwide. This is a solid figure, but it's a number that would be way bigger if supply could meet demand. Unfortunately for Sony, it's nowhere near meeting demand. In fact, this week it revealed that it's unable to currently increase the production of the in-demand console. Why? Because it can't get enough of the parts it needs.

"It is difficult for us to increase the production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components," said Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki. "We have not been able to fully meet the high level of demand from customers. We continue to do everything in our power to ship as many units as possible to customers who are waiting for a PS5."

Over the course of 2021, things could change, but right now production is being handcuffed by a lack of parts, and demands for these parts isn't going anywhere. In other words, it's hard to imagine this problem disappearing anytime soon, which means that PlayStation customers will need to continue to compete over very limited supply with not just millions of hopeful PlayStation fans, but scalpers and their bots who are making a fortune by exploiting the lack of supply.

The PS5 is available worldwide for $400 or $500, depending on what model you cop.