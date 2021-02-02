Call of Duty, WWE Games and More Join PlayStation Now for February

✖

Sony unveiled this month’s game’s that have been added to PlayStation Now with six different games coming to the service this month. Among them are some instantly recognizable franchise like Call of Duty and WWE along with at least one game that’ll get you primed for a new release later this month. Some of the games already have end dates for when they’ll be taken out of the service, but subscribers will at least have a few months with them before they’re removed.

The six new games that are now available as part of the PlayStation Now service are Call of Duty: Black Ops III, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Detroit: Become Human, Darksiders Genesis, Little Nightmares, and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number. Unlike the Xbox Game Pass games for the month which will be added over the course of the next couple of weeks, all of the games listed above are playable right now in PlayStation Now.

The two games which could be considered the headliners, Call of Duty: Black Ops III and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, will only be available as part of the PlayStation Now catalog for a limited time. The Call of Duty game will be removed on April 29th while the WWE game will be removed on August 2nd. That’s still plenty of time to spend with the games, and there’ll be many more added between now and then, so the removals within a few months shouldn’t sting too badly.

While it’s not available in Xbox Game Pass, WWE 2K Battlegrounds did get a free weekend not long ago on the Xbox consoles. It’s a different sort of WWE game than players are used to, but it’s one that we found to be enjoyable in our review.

Little Nightmares is also something PlayStation Now subscribers should look into if they’re looking for something new to play this week. That’s because the follow-up game Little Nightmares 2 is releasing this month, so now’s the perfect time to prepare yourself for the sequel by playing the original. Bandai Namco also released a free demo for the sequel to give players a taste of what they’ll experience in the new game when it releases on February 11th.

February’s new PlayStation Now games are now available to play if you’re subscribed to the service.