Huge PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Popular PS4 and PS5 Games Only

A massive sale is now live on the PlayStation Store, and the focus this time around is on some of the most popular games on PlayStation 5 and PS4. While a lot of digital storefront sales tend to focus more on smaller games, this one takes things in a different direction. In total, the sale features 130 titles for the two consoles, though some of the offerings include deluxe versions of games, as well. While some of the games on sale have been available for a while now, there's also a heavy focus on games that released over the last year.

Some of the sale's highlights can be found below:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)- $40.19 (was $59.99)

Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)- $19.79 (was $59.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare- $44.99 (was $59.99)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS4/PS5)- $26.79 (was $39.99)

DOOM Eternal- $19.79 (was $59.99)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition- $14.99 (was $29.99)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4/PS5)- $35.99 (was $59.99)

Madden NFL 21 (PS4/PS5)- $29.99 (was 59.99)

NHL 21- $29.39 (was $59.99)

Resident Evil 3- $19.79 (was $59.99)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2- $29.99 (was $39.99)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4/PS5)- $29.99 (was $59.99)

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection- $39.99 (was $79.99)

All in all, it looks like there are some really compelling titles for fans to check out! Games like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin's Creed Valhalla just debuted in November, so it's a bit surprising to see them discounted so quickly. Additionally, several of the games on sale have upgrades on PlayStation 5. Those that only recently purchased the next-gen system now have the perfect opportunity to grab some games that might have flown under the radar!

For PlayStation fans that are still on the fence about which games they want to add to their digital libraries, there's a bit of time to decide. The sale is live now, and these deals will last through February 18th. A full listing of the games on sale can be found at the PlayStation Store website right here.

Are there any games you plan on grabbing during the sale? What games stand out to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!