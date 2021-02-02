PlayStation Surprises PS4 and PS5 Players With "2020 Wrap Up" and Free Stuff

✖

PlayStation has surprised PS4 and PS5 players with the release of the "2020 Wrap Up" and some free stuff for users of the former console. Like it's been doing for the past several years, today Sony released stats for PS4 and PS5 players to view that reveals 2020 data, like, how many games they played, how many trophies they earned, and how many hours they spent gaming. And to top this, it's also released a sleek new theme that's free for all PS4 owners. Unfortunately, there's no such offer for PS5 owners because the PS5 doesn't have themes and because Sony opted not to substitute anything in for PS5 owners.

"From Dreams in February to the launch of the PlayStation 5 console in November, there was a lot of gaming to celebrate in 2020," writes Sony over on the PlayStation Blog about the news. "To commemorate our collective journey, we’re pleased to bring back our year-end wrap-up report, so you can reflect upon your many 2020 gameplay accomplishments."

🎮 Games played

🏆 Trophies earned

⏰ Time spent See and share your gaming milestones with a personalized PlayStation 2020 Wrap Up: https://t.co/9i6LUZcz2V pic.twitter.com/cef7vy1GaJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 2, 2021

From now until March 2, all of this data can be viewed right here. In addition to this, Sony is also sending out emails with everything you need to know about the Wrap Up, including all of the links you need.

It's important to note that this information is only available to those with a registered PSN account and those that played at least 10 hours over the course of the year. Meanwhile, depending on your region, you will have needed to have opted in for additional data collecting, and to receive the aforementioned email, users will have needed to also opt-in to receive marketing emails.

