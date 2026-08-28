Xbox’s Best Game Is Coming to PS5 Next Year

Xbox’s best game of the Xbox Series X generation is coming to PS5 next year, reportedly. While the Xbox Series X generation has been better for Xbox Game Studios compared to the Xbox One generation, it hasn’t been much better. In this regard, the first-party output of Xbox still lags behind PlayStation, and especially Nintendo, though PlayStation isn’t having a great generation either, with its output on PS5 getting weaker as the generation goes on. Meanwhile, Nintendo hasn’t been firing on all cylinders so far in the Nintendo Switch 2 generation compared to its usual lofty standards. Xbox is still bringing up the rear, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you had to pick the best Xbox Game Studios’ game of the Xbox Series X generation, it’s one of two games: Forza Horizon 5 or Forza Horizon 6. Picking between these two is splitting hairs for obvious reasons, and really just comes down to what setting you prefer. PS5 fans will be familiar with the former as it is on PS5, but the latter has yet to come to PS5. It’s scheduled to come to PS5, yet it’s about to be September, and there is no word on a release date. In steps a new report.

2027 Is Pretty Close

The new report comes from well-known Xbox insider Tom Warren. According to Warren, he’s “not expecting to see Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 in 2026.” That said, Warren confirms “it’s definitely still releasing,” shooting down speculation that new Xbox boss Asha Sharma cancelled the port as part of her reevaluation of Xbox games on other platforms, chiefly the PS5.

Now, Warren doesn’t say it’s coming in 2027, but if it’s not coming in 2026, then that doesn’t leave any other option than 2027, as surely there is no way a port is going to be delayed from 2026 to 2028.

This is disappointing news for PS5 fans desperate to get their hands on one of the best games of 2026. That said, the good news is 2027 isn’t very far away. And assuming this delay is a normal delay, and not a strategic delay, then it’s probably going to arrive in 4 to 5 months of the new year, if not in the first quarter for reasons of quarterly earnings.

All of that said, take this new report with a grain of salt. Warren is generally reliable, but it doesn’t change the fact that nothing here is official. What is official is that the Xbox game is scheduled to release on PS5 in 2026. Speaking of official information, neither Xbox nor developer Playground Games has commented on this new report. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.