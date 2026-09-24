One of Steam’s Most Popular RPGs Finally Steam Deck Verified

One of Steam’s most popular RPGs, at least in the 2020s, is finally Steam Deck Verified after previously only being listed as Playable. That said, it is unclear what is different about this new version of the game as it relates to the Valve handheld, but the developer of the RPG, Grinding Gear Games, has announced the change. It just hasn’t detailed the change. It’s possible it was just a matter of going through submission with Valve, but if this was the case, then it presumably would have been Verified a long time ago. Whatever the case, it’s officially Steam Deck Verified.

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The game in question was released by Grinding Gear Games back in 2024; aka the RPG is Path of Exile 2. This action RPG is notably the sequel to 2013’s Path of Exile, a popular RPG in its own right, but not as popular as its successor, as evidenced by its successor having the 19th-highest Steam concurrent users of all time, with an estimated five million copies sold on Steam alone. And it’s done this all in early access, as its full 1.0 launch won’t arrive until December 11.

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Don’t Buy Just Yet

While popular, the reception to the sequel has notably been worse compared to the first game. To this end, it has a 77% approval rating across 97,610 user reviews, which means it has a “Mostly Positive” rating. It is trending in the right direction, though, with its recent reviews coming in at 80% positive. This is still a bit off the 88% approval rating of the first game, though. Meanwhile, while the first game is free, Path of Exile 2 is $30. This will change when it fully launches, though, with a transition to a free model planned. On top of this, only the second game is Steam Deck Verified, though.

Of course, if you’ve been desperate to play Path of Exile 2 on Steam Deck but have been waiting for Verification, your time has arrived. If you can hold out until December, though, you can save $30.

As for the game itself, it is an action RPG with an old-school flavor. Most often, it is compared to Diablo. In the game, which supports up to six players, you are a wanderer in the land of Wraeclast, a dark continent of unique cultures, ancient secrets, and monstrous dangers, and a land where a sinister threat, long thought destroyed and gone, has returned, inflicting mystery and corruption on the land and its people.

Path of Exile 2 takes place in the land of Wraeclast, a dark continent populated by unique cultures, ancient secrets, and monstrous dangers. A sinister threat, long thought destroyed, has begun creeping back on the edge of civilisation, driving people mad and sickening the land with Corruption. Across this, 100 distinct environments, 100 bosses, and 600 different enemies. This is all in a campaign that takes about 30 to 40 hours to simply mainline. Side content brings this playtime count to about 70 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 200 hours with the action RPG.