Nintendo 3DS Game Stealth Has Been Released on PS5

A Nintendo 3DS game, a former Nintendo exclusive, has been stealth-released on the PS5 and PS5 Pro via the PlayStation Store. Right now, only the PlayStation Store, as there is no physical disc version for the new release. And on the PlayStation Store, the new release, a side-scrolling action game, only costs $6.99, which makes sense given it is a 12-year-old 3DS game, and a smaller game at that. Unfortunately, for those on PS4, a PS4 version has not accompanied this new PS5 version.

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Nostalgic 3DS fans on PS5 can, more specifically, find Japanese developer Inside System’s former 3DS exclusive, The Legend of Dark Witch, on the PlayStation Store. For those who do not recognize this name, it’s because it was a fairly niche release with a somewhat mixed reception that debuted in August of 2014 on the Nintendo 3DS, and only the 3DS. Then, the following year it went to PlayStation Vita, which did nothing to propagate it. Later in the same year, it came to PC. And then in 2019, it returned, and did so via the Nintendo Switch. The following seven years, it lay dormant, until this surprise stealth release on PS5 out of nowhere. For many PlayStation fans, this is going to be their first opportunity to buy the game, because most PlayStation fans have never even touched a PS Vita, let alone owned one.

2D Platforming Action Game

For those just learning about The Legend of Dark Witch, it is a fast-paced 2D platform action game set in a magical world. In the game, Syega Crystals, which have long blessed the people of the world with great power, have been stolen, plunging the world into darkness.

In steps the player, controlling Zizou, the Dark Witch, on a journey to recover the crystals. To find them, though, you will need to fight your way through powerful, which will require learning many powerful abilities along the way.

The Legend of Dark Witch currently only has two user reviews on the PlayStation Store, given that it is so new. For what it is worth, both are perfect 5/5 scores. Where there is more insight, though, is on Steam. In fact, this is the only place with insight because there are no user reviews available in general on the Nintendo eShop. It isn’t a feature. It is a major part of Steam, though. And on Steam, the 12-year-old 3DS game has 195 user reviews to date, with a 75% approval rating. The big takeaway from the reviews is that most are centered around the gameplay, as nothing else about the game is very noteworthy. The gameplay is very much a weird mix between Gradius and Mega Man, and some love it, and for others it’s a non-starter, with the split being roughly 75/25, as its final review score indicates.

If this particular Nintendo nostalgia doesn’t tickle your Nintendo nostalgia spot, there’s more. Just last week, a classic NES game was released on PS5, and PlayStation fans have been loving it. Spoilers: it’s V’Ball.