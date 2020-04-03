PS5 and Xbox Series X Getting Game Previously Thought Cancelled

Another PS5 and Xbox Series X game has been confirmed, and this time it’s a game many assumed was cancelled. More specifically, CI Games has confirmed that Lords of the Fallen 2 is still in development, and it’s coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. As you may remember, the sequel was announced all the way back in 2014, and originally slated for a 2017 release. That said, the sequel was going to be handled by Defiant Studios rather than Deck 13 Interactive, who developed the original game, which released in 2014. However, in 2019, Defiant was booted from the game’s development due to the quality of the work being below expectations. Since then, we haven’t heard a thing about the game, however CI Games has confirmed the project is still in the works in-house.

“Experienced international developers have been the project heads and the heads of creation,” said CI Games president Marek Tyminski. “We have already developed a modernized vision of the game, based on what has already been done with the game before. We are currently recruiting in three locations at the same time, including Warsaw, where our studies are or will be soon. Ultimately, we decided to develop and build our own team, giving subcontractors only game components. We are just starting cooperation with the first partners. Lords of the Fallen 2 will be created in a similar production model as Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts.“

According to CI Games, the project is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, which suggests — at the very least — a release is still a little ways off.

“Currently, the team consists of almost 40 people and an additional 9 people in the QA team,” added Tyminski. “We will dynamically develop it over the next years. The pace of this development also depends on the effectiveness of our recruitment, which we will gradually inform. We set high standards for potential candidates.”

With 40-50 developers on the project, the team is 20-30 short of what Deck13 had when it made the game’s predecessor, which may not bode well for the sequel, but it sounds like CI Games knows it needs to beef up this number considerably.

Lords of Fallen 2 is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

