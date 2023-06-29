New Limited-Edition PS5 Accessories Available to Pre-Order Today at PlayStation Direct

A new limited-edition PS5 product is set to be available to pre-order today, June 29, via PlayStation Direct, after getting a release date of July 27. The new product is the result of a brand new collaboration between PlayStation and LeBron James. Appropriately titled the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5, the new product isn't actually a console, but a console cover that transforms the PS5. Available exclusively via PlayStation Direct, priced at $64.99, but only while supplies last. How large the supply pile is, we don't know.

"From Akron to the global stage, LeBron James continues to inspire the world with his tireless work ethic, championship spirit and remarkable achievements on the court and in his community," says PlayStation of the console, noting its the "first ever limited-edition PlayStation accessories co-designed with a cultural icon."

Alongside the PS5 console cover, the LeBron James Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller is also set to release on July 27. Also like the console cover, pre-orders for it begin today June 29, via PlayStation Direct. The controller will cost a bit more than the cover, priced at $79.99

“Nothing is given. Everything is earned.”



Our PS5 accessory collaboration with @KingJames arrives in select markets on July 27, and pre-orders tip off this Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/yGQ3J53b2W pic.twitter.com/sIujn4DDEv — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 26, 2023

"Featuring elements inspired by LeBron's love for gaming and community, the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 accessories are a true passion project co-created with LeBron," adds PlayStation, speaking about the collaboration. "With memorable phrases such as, 'Nothing is given. Everything is earned'" the accessories feature personal imagery and adages that have been meaningful throughout LeBron's journey as a game-changing athlete, global inspiration for millions, and PlayStation Playmaker. We hope you enjoy these new accessories. Thank you to our community for supporting our collaborative efforts with inspiring legends like LeBron to showcase how play and creativity have no limits."

