PlayStation Store Sale Has One of the Best Games of All Time for Just $7.99

The PlayStation Store has a new sale, and this new sale has a deal for one of the best games of all time. And courtesy of this deal, PS4 and PS5 users can grab one of the best games of all time for just $7.99. That said, this deal is only available for a limited time or, more specifically, until March 18. This applies to every deal available through the new Weekend Offer sale on the PlayStation Store.

The new PS Store flash sale has 131 different discounts for PS4 and PS5 users, however, only 20 of these deals are for actual full games. In other words, the vast majority of the deals are for DLC, add-ons, and microtransactions. The majority of the 20 deals featured are pretty noteworthy though.

Perhaps the most noteworthy deal is for one of not just the best games on the PlayStation Store, but one of the best games of all time. This game being BioShock. The deal is specifically for the 2016 remaster not the original that hit back in 2007 to a 96 on Metacritic and universal praise. Normally, BioShock Remastered costs $19.99, but via this new PS Store sale it has a 60 percent discount. There are also similar deals for all the other BioShock games for those that want to check out the entire series. Meanwhile, there are even more similar deals for other games and series such as Borderlands, Mafia, GTA, Metro, Kingdom Come, and Steelrising.

Every Weekend Offer PlayStation Store Deal

Assetto Corsa – $7.49

BioShock Remastered – $7.99

BioShock 2 Remastered – $4.99

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition – $7.99

Borderlands Legendary Collection – $9.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $9.99

Bullestorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle – $20.24

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – $35.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle – $23.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance – $7.49

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files – $14.99

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – $7.49

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – $7.49

Metro Exodus – $7.49

Metro Redux – $7.49

Steelrising – $7.49

Tales from the Borderlands – $14.99

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure – $4.99

Tribes of Midgard – $4.99

