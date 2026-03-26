Cartoon Network Classic Returning in a Big Way This Year

Bringing back animated franchises is big business for Hollywood these days. Shows like Futurama, King of the Hill, and Animaniacs returned to the screen years following their initial finales, while other properties that were never animated are jumping into the medium. Earlier this month, it was announced that the legendary franchise, Firefly, would bring back its original cast for an animated comeback, for example. With all this animated success, it should be no surprise that Cartoon Network has been riding this wave. With a major revival set to release multiple seasons, the cable network is bringing back the show that started it all this year.

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The Amazing World of Gumball, the Cartoon Network favorite that recently returned via the sequel series The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball on Hulu, is receiving a physical set to collect its entire season. The Amazing World of Gumball: The Complete Series will arrive on DVD on May 5th, collecting a staggering two hundred and forty episodes across six seasons. The set will include fifteen discs and is currently available for pre-order for around $80 USD. Here’s how Cartoon Network describes the physical set, “You cannot get more amazing than The Amazing World of Gumball: The Complete Series! Why? Because this is every single hilarious mis-adventure, every awesome song, every “what the what?!”, every trip to Joyful Burger and yes…every amazing character, all in one collection! Gumball, Darwin and the rest of Elmore are waiting for you to join them! And we promise it will be completely amazing!”

Gumball’s Weird Worlds

Courtesy of Hulu

While Cartoon Network is revisiting the past, Hulu has been creating a bright future for Gumball and his anthropomorphic cast. For those who might not be aware, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball was the biggest animated series release by Hulu in 2025. What makes this fact so surprising is that the beloved animated franchise defeated King of the Hill’s revival, with that fourteenth season considered one of the biggest hits in the platform’s recent history. Thanks to this fact, the sequel series has been renewed for two additional seasons following the conclusion of season two, and there’s a strong possibility that it could return for far more.

Unfortunately, while many might be thrilled to see that a physical set collecting all of Gumball’s original series is on the way, some might be sad that it won’t be available on different formats. As of the writing of this article, The Amazing World of Gumball has not been confirmed for a Blu-Ray and/or 4K set, which is a shame since the animation employed in the show is worth seeing in high definition. Cartoon Network has long had a habit of releasing full sets on DVD, including favorites such as Regular Show and Adventure Time, so fingers crossed the cable network might upgrade the physical editions for some of these beloved shows.

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